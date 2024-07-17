The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.89. 453,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,297. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $180.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

