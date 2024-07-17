The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE:PG traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.95. 6,337,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
