The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading Down 0.5%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFGGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 441 ($5.72). 36,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 85,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443 ($5.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.76) to GBX 589 ($7.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £274.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.55 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 425.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 375.12.

The Property Franchise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

