The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading Down 0.5%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 441 ($5.72). 36,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 85,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443 ($5.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.76) to GBX 589 ($7.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £274.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.55 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 425.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 375.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

