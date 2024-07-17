The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $205,353.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $205,353.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $201,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,946.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after purchasing an additional 108,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of COCO traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

View Our Latest Report on COCO

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.