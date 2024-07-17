Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 88,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 295,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Timberline Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

