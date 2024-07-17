Torex Gold Resources Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.13.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$22.99 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.21.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

