Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.10

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 2551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Torrid Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $929.76 million, a P/E ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

