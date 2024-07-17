Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.00

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.89), with a volume of 98895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.74).

Transense Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,218.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Transense Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan Maughan bought 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £3,491.74 ($4,528.26). 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.