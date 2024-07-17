TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.19

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 5935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 30.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.