TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,136,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $94.93 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

