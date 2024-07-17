TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $494.55 million and approximately $59.74 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,201,533 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

