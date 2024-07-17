Truist Financial Increases Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $4.25

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $3.75 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of CYH opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 384.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 74,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

