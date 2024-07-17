Truist Financial Increases Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $100.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.