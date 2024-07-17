Truist Financial Increases The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $150.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $139.86 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $89.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after acquiring an additional 221,838 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 110,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,224,000 after acquiring an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

