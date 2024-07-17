Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading 4% Higher

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.35. 1,984,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,892,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 2.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
