Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $527.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $528.33 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $528.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.53, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.14.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.