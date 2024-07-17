U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.06 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

