U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.06 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
