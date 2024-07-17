Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $84.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE UBER opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.