UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 205.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UGI were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after purchasing an additional 625,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,502,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 130,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $46,034,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 106,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. 3,251,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

