UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.