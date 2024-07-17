Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.77 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.94 or 0.00012357 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.77 billion and approximately $185.91 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00112278 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.31763696 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1061 active market(s) with $250,078,806.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

