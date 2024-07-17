UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Argus

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Argus from $570.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.89.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $22.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.68. 6,549,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $573.18. The company has a market cap of $526.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

