Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.88

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 8658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $789.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Univest Financial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

