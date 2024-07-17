US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GPN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. 1,133,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.