US Bancorp DE Buys 141,652 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 16,452.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.19% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,239,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter.

TLH stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.83. 338,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.05.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

