US Bancorp DE Buys 64,144 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,144 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,410. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

