US Bancorp DE Buys 843 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $48,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,604,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,384,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,043.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,013.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,040.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

