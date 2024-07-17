US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 160,867 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

HBAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. 9,287,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,288,449. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

