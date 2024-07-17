US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,980 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.4 %

WBA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 10,176,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,163,011. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.