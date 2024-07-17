US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $25,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 496,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,413. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

