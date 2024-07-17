US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $8.17 on Wednesday, reaching $282.61. 1,856,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,268. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.41 and a 200 day moving average of $247.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.04.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

