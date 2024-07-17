US Bancorp DE Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after acquiring an additional 130,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after acquiring an additional 276,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 234,715 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,272. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.