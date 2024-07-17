US Bancorp DE Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Old Republic International worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 436,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,126,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

