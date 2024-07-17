US Bancorp DE Has $15.52 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $13.83 on Wednesday, hitting $729.18. 390,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,432. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $743.24. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $658.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

