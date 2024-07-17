US Bancorp DE Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after buying an additional 273,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,167.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 270,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 249,424 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. 59,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $107.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

