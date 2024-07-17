US Bancorp DE Has $39.80 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,415,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816,449 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after buying an additional 53,506 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 372.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 242,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. 23,912,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,280,363. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

