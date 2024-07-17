US Bancorp DE Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after purchasing an additional 160,020 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 558,514 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 810,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

