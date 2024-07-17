US Bancorp DE Has $75.20 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,282,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $75,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,888. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

