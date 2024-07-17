US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Dover worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Dover by 93.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.61 and its 200-day moving average is $170.91.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

