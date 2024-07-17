US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $14,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,306,000 after purchasing an additional 437,683 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 431,616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,475,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,696,000 after purchasing an additional 383,458 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,496,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.26. 1,365,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,831. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.49.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

