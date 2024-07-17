US Bancorp DE Purchases 14,810 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $21,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,015,000 after buying an additional 2,143,081 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after buying an additional 110,739 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after buying an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,501,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 701,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

