US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entegris were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Up 0.9 %

ENTG traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $146.48. The company had a trading volume of 996,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.