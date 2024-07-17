US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.05.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

VEEV traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,881. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

