US Bancorp DE Sells 14,248 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,248 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BSX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. 2,254,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,950. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

