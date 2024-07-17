US Bancorp DE Sells 20,156 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RTX were worth $95,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Up 2.0 %

RTX stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.68. 4,127,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,446,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

