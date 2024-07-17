US Bancorp DE Sells 20,701 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

