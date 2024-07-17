US Bancorp DE Sells 2,840 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $42,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,132,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 57,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.78. 1,567,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,741. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.