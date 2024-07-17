US Bancorp DE Sells 3,397 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $35,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.83. 2,350,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

