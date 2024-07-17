US Bancorp DE Sells 555 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 333,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

