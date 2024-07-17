US Bancorp DE Sells 586 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.22. The company had a trading volume of 114,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,461. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.34.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.